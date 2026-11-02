Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Iranian security forces clashed with an armed group trying to smuggle weapons and ammunition into Iran near the city of Marivan, in Iran's Kurdistan province near the border with the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), a source told Shafaq News on Monday.

The group attempted to bring the weapons across the shared border with Iraq, the source said. The group's identity, who is behind it, and any casualties from the clash remain unknown.

Iranian border guards seized 20 Kalashnikov rifles with folding stocks and 40 ammunition magazines, Brig. Gen. Ahmad Reza Hatami, commander of border guards in Iran's Kurdistan province, told the state broadcaster IRIB's Kurdistan center.

Acting on intelligence about an attempted weapons shipment into Iran, border guards tracked the smugglers to their entry point and confronted them. The group fled under fire, Hatami said.