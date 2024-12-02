Iraqi Interior Ministry: 3,813 kilometers of our borders are fully secured

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Interior Ministry reassured citizens about the country’s border security following recent developments in neighboring Syria.

“What is happening in the regional landscape has become a matter of public discourse,” Interior Ministry spokesperson Brig. Gen. Muqdad Miri said. “This conference aims to reassure the public amid rumors suggesting security vulnerabilities and border risks.”

Miri highlighted the comprehensive security measures along Iraq’s borders, noting, “The 3,813 kilometers of Iraqi borders are fully secured, and our border with Syria is particularly well-fortified compared to other neighboring countries.”

“Border infiltration is impossible due to the extensive fortifications and deployment of military units along the Iraq-Syria border,” Miri pointed out.

The spokesperson further detailed the resources allocated to border security, including two divisions from the Border Guard Command, reinforced by the Iraqi Army and Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF). “The Ministry of Interior has also dispatched units from the Rapid Response Force and Federal Police to bolster the area.”

In turn, Maj. Gen. Mohammed Abdul Wahab Sukar, Commander of Iraq’s Border Forces said that more than a 600-kilometer stretch of the border with Syria is secured.

Speaking at the press conference, Gen. Mohammed Sukar, emphasized that the border is now better secured than ever before. "What we have achieved in securing the borders is unprecedented in the history of the Iraqi state."

The measures include the construction of trenches, embankments, and a concrete wall along the border, with outposts positioned every kilometer for monitoring. Additionally, surveillance cameras, thermal sensors, and drones are actively monitoring the area.

He also noted that the Joint Operations Command has adopted plans for a secondary defensive line deep within Iraqi territory.