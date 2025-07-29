Iraq rejects Syria border smuggling claims

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Tuesday, Iraqi authorities rejected claims alleging weapons were being smuggled across the Syrian border, describing them as baseless and unsupported by evidence.

In separate statements, the Interior and Defence Ministries outlined that the country’s western frontier, stretching from Rabia crossing in the north to the Syrian-Jordanian triangle in the south, is secured by well-equipped and integrated units. This defense is further reinforced with fortified barriers and a smart surveillance network.

They also reported no incidents of smuggling or infiltration from Syria in recent months, urging media outlets and relevant institutions to arrange official visits to observe security operations firsthand.

Warning that such allegations risk distorting public perception, the ministries confirmed legal measures would be taken against individuals or organizations found to be promoting false information.

“These claims serve no public interest and reflect a deliberate attempt to cast doubt on the professionalism and sacrifices of our security personnel,” the Interior Ministry read.