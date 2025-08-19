Syria seizes Grad rockets bound for Lebanon

Shafaq News – Damascus

Syrian Security Forces intercepted a truck carrying "Grad" rockets bound for Lebanon, local media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Syrian channel Al-Ikhbariya, security agencies carried out a "well-planned ambush" near the Lebanese border, seizing the truck.

Neither Hezbollah nor Lebanese authorities have commented on the incident.

قيادة الأمن الداخلي بمحافظة حمص تضبط شاحنة محملة بصواريخ غراد كانت متجهة إلى لبنان في كمين محكم قرب الحدود اللبنانية وتصادر المضبوطات وتنظم الضبط اللازم أصولاً#الإخبارية_السورية pic.twitter.com/vtG74tVqhp — الإخبارية السورية (@AlekhbariahSY) August 19, 2025

The interception comes amid rising tensions along the Syrian-Lebanese border, which has grown increasingly volatile following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime.

Authorities on both sides have stepped up efforts in recent months to prevent the flow of weapons, particularly in Al-Qusayr, a known corridor for arms smuggling often linked to Hezbollah.

In June, the Internal Security Directorate in Al-Qusayr, in the Homs countryside, intercepted a truck carrying weapons destined for Lebanon. The Syrian army also blocked another attempt to transport shells and rockets near the Bsibis-Hermel area, confiscating the shipment.