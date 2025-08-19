Syria seizes Grad rockets bound for Lebanon

Shafaq News – Damascus 

Syrian Security Forces intercepted a truck carrying "Grad" rockets bound for Lebanon, local media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Syrian channel Al-Ikhbariya, security agencies carried out a "well-planned ambush" near the Lebanese border, seizing the truck.

Neither Hezbollah nor Lebanese authorities have commented on the incident.

The interception comes amid rising tensions along the Syrian-Lebanese border, which has grown increasingly volatile following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime.

Authorities on both sides have stepped up efforts in recent months to prevent the flow of weapons, particularly in Al-Qusayr, a known corridor for arms smuggling often linked to Hezbollah.

In June, the Internal Security Directorate in Al-Qusayr, in the Homs countryside, intercepted a truck carrying weapons destined for Lebanon. The Syrian army also blocked another attempt to transport shells and rockets near the Bsibis-Hermel area, confiscating the shipment.

