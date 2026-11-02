Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Monday, gold prices hovered around 925,000 IQD per mithqal in Baghdad and Erbil markets, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

At Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street wholesale market, 21-carat Gulf, Turkish and European gold sold for 920,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) and was bought at 916,000 IQD, up from Sunday's 913,000 IQD.

Iraqi 21-carat gold sold for 890,000 IQD per mithqal and was bought at 886,000 IQD.

At jewelry stores, 21-carat Gulf gold sold for between 920,000 and 930,000 IQD per mithqal, while Iraqi gold sold for between 890,000 and 900,000 IQD.

In Erbil, prices also rose. 22-carat gold sold for 987,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat for 943,000 IQD and 18-carat for 808,000 IQD.