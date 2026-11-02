Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Central Anti-Corruption Criminal Court on Monday sentenced three employees and a private citizen for tampering with the records of a property owned by the Finance Ministry's State Real Estate Department, the Supreme Judicial Council said.

Two employees of the real estate registration office in Baghdad's Al-Zuhour area and a citizen who took part in the crime each received seven years in prison, according to the council's media center. A female employee at the same office was also sentenced to two years in prison.

The sentences were issued under Article 289 of Iraq's Penal Code, which covers forgery of official documents, in conjunction with Articles 47, 48 and 49 on criminal complicity.

Read more: Baghdad land fraud probe leads to 10+ arrests