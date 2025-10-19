Iraqi lawmakers lodge anti-corruption complaint against PM al-Sudani

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Sunday, Iraq’s Public Prosecution referred a complaint against Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to the court handling corruption cases.

According to an official document, six lawmakers accused al-Sudani of using his office for electoral gain ahead of the November 11 parliamentary elections.

The MPs allege that al-Sudani formed a political alliance – the Reconstruction and Development Coalition – and distributed land and commendations to state employees in violation of the “Election Integrity Document” signed in August by Iraq’s presidency, cabinet, parliament, and judiciary.

That agreement, finalized on August 18, prohibits public officials from exploiting government resources or positions for campaign purposes.

Al-Sudani’s office has yet to issue a response.

The referral comes less than a month before Iraq’s parliamentary elections, as authorities tighten scrutiny of candidates.

The anti-corruption court will determine whether to open a formal investigation — potentially marking Iraq’s first probe of a sitting prime minister for alleged election misconduct since 2003.

Notably, Al-Sudani is also a member of the Coordination Framework (CF)—a Shiite alliance that secured around 130 seats in the October 2021 elections.

