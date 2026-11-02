Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Central Bank of Iraq's (CBI) official reserves stood at about 113.991 trillion dinars (about $75 billion) on Oct. 15, 2026, up from 101.718 trillion dinars in September, according to the bank's financial indicators.

The 12.273 trillion-dinar increase in the reported dinar value came after Iraq devalued its currency on Oct. 7, raising the official selling price of the dollar to 1,520 dinars from 1,320, which increases the local-currency value of foreign-currency reserves.

Foreign investments made up about 77.925 trillion dinars (about $51.3 billion) of the total, according to the data reviewed by Shafaq News. Gold and Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve asset issued by the International Monetary Fund, accounted for about 35.324 trillion dinars (about $23.2 billion), while cash held in the CBI's vaults stood at about 742 billion dinars (about $488 million).