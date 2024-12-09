Iraq rises to third in Arab gold reserves, 28th globally, report

Shafaq News/ Iraq climbed to third place among Arab countries in terms of gold reserves, and 28th globally, following Lebanon’s removal from the ranking, the World Gold Council announced on Monday.

According to the council’s latest report published in December 2024, Iraq’s gold holdings increased to 152.7 tons, up from 152.5 tons last month. These reserves account for 11.5% of Iraq’s total foreign reserves, securing its position as the third-largest holder of gold in the Arab world.

The council noted that "the United States continues to top the global ranking for gold reserves, with 8,133.5 tons, followed by Germany with 3,351.5 tons, and Italy with 2,814 tons. Meanwhile, Bosnia and Herzegovina ranked last with just 1.5 tons."

The report did not specify why Lebanon, previously ranked third in the Arab world with 286.8 tons of gold reserves as of last month, was excluded from the ranking.

The World Gold Council, headquartered in the United Kingdom, is a leading authority on the factors influencing the gold market. It includes some of the largest gold mining companies in the world.