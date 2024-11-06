Iraq increases gold reserves, ranks third largest holder in Arab World

Shafaq News/ Iraq has increased its gold reserves to over 152.5 tons, securing its position as the third-largest holder of gold among Arab nations, according to the World Gold Council's November 2024 report.

The council’s latest data ranks Iraq 29th globally out of 100 nations with significant gold holdings, following Saudi Arabia and Lebanon in the Arab region. Iraq’s current reserves, now standing at 152.6 tons, account for approximately 11.5% of its overall foreign reserves.

The United States remains the world’s largest holder of gold with 8,133.5 tons, followed by Germany with 3,351.5 tons and Italy with 2,814 tons. At the other end of the spectrum, Bosnia and Herzegovina holds 1.5 tons, placing it at the bottom of the list.