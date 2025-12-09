Ranked 29th globally: Iraq gold stock hits 170 tonnes

Shafaq News - Baghdad

Iraq and 15 other Arab countries hold more than 1,600 tonnes of the world’s gold reserves, the World Gold Council said on Tuesday.

In its December report, the council showed that the 16 Arab countries accounted for 1,638 tonnes of gold among 100 countries listed.

The six largest Arab holders – Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Algeria, Iraq, Libya, and Egypt – collectively possess 1,230 tonnes. The remaining countries – Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Qatar, Morocco, Tunisia, Oman, Bahrain, and Syria – hold 408 tonnes.

Iraq’s gold reserves reached 170.9 tonnes, maintaining its 29th position globally among the countries with the largest holdings.

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the Gold Council brings together the world’s largest and most advanced gold mining companies and provides expertise on factors affecting market fluctuations.