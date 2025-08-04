Iraq holds gold reserves steady despite no 2025 purchases

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The World Gold Council confirmed, on Monday, that Iraq did not purchase any gold during the first half of 2025 but maintained its global ranking as 29th out of 100 countries on the list of top gold reserve holders.

The council noted that Iraq purchased 33.9 tons of gold in 2022, 12.3 tons in 2023, and 20.1 tons in 2024, bringing its total reserves to 162 tons.

The US continues to top the global list with 8,133 tons of gold reserves, followed by Germany with 3,350 tons, and Italy with 2,451 tons. Iceland and Hong Kong ranked at the bottom with reserves of 2 and 2.1 tons, respectively.