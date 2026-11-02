Shafaq News- Al-Muthanna

The Federal Court of Cassation overturned the Supreme National Commission for Accountability and Justiced ecision against former Al-Muthanna Governor Muhannad Al-Atabi, he said on Monday.

Al-Atabi said the court accepted his appeal and ruled that the commission’s procedures did not apply to him. The ruling was issued on November 2, 2026.

Last month, the Al-Muthanna Provincial Council accepted Al-Atabi’s resignation and elected Tawfiq Al-Hassani as his successor. Days earlier, the council had formally notified Al-Atabi that he was subject to Accountability and Justice procedures.

According to an official document, the commission’s legal department said Al-Atabi fell under de-Baathification procedures concerning the banned Baath Party, rendering him ineligible to continue serving as governor.