Iraqi court reinstates Al-Muthanna Governor Al-Atabi after ‘unlawful’ dismissal

Shafaq News- Samawah

An Iraqi court on Sunday overturned Al-Muthanna Provincial Council’s decision to remove Governor Muhannad Al-Atabi, confirming that he remains in office.

The Samawah Court of First Instance nullified resolutions issued during the council’s sixth regular session and second extraordinary session (Nos. 15 and 17 of 2026), finding them “unlawful.” The ruling determined that the dismissal relied on an invalid resignation, as no request was submitted by Al-Atabi or an authorized representative, but was conveyed through an intermediary who later withdrew it.

It stressed that a resignation must reflect a clear and voluntary intent to serve as legal grounds for ending a governor’s tenure, rendering subsequent procedures invalid and requiring reversal of the decision.

Issued under Iraq’s Civil Procedures Law and the Law of Governorates Not Incorporated into a Region, the ruling also obliges the defendant to cover legal costs and attorneys’ fees and remains subject to appeal.

The Provincial Council had stated on February 24 that Al-Atabi stepped down ahead of a planned questioning session and elected Ahmed Munfi Jawda with 10 of 12 votes. Al-Atabi, however, disputed that account, maintaining he attended the session, found no legally convened meeting, and rejected the validity of any resignation attributed to him.