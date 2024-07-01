Diyala seeks resolution of political deadlock with dual governor nominations

Shafaq News/ Turki al-Atbi, the interim chair of Diyala's council, proposed a bipartisan solution to the ongoing political gridlock hindering the formation of a local government in the governorate.

Al-Atbi's initiative, according to a statement he released, involves nominating two candidates for governor: Abdul Rasul al-Atbi, backed by the "State of Law" coalition, and Muthanna al-Tamimi, the Badr Organization's nominee.

A full council meeting with all 15 members would be held, with each candidate presenting their program to the council for a vote. "The winner would become the governor," he said.

Iraq's Diyala Province Seeks to Break "Five months have passed since the first council session, and the political blocs remain locked in a power struggle, each side employing arm-twisting tactics to secure the governorship," he said. "Those who disregard this call are obstructing the formation of a government and bear full responsibility before our people. The judgment is yours, noble and proud citizens."