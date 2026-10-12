Shafaq News- Al-Muthanna

Al-Muthanna Provincial Council on Monday accepted Governor Muhannad Al-Atabi’s resignation and elected Tawfiq Al-Hassani as his successor.

The council had days earlier formally notified Al-Atabi that he was subject to procedures by Iraq’s Supreme National Commission for Accountability and Justice.

According to an official document, the commission’s legal department said Al-Atabi fell under de-Baathification procedures concerning the banned Baath Party, rendering him ineligible to continue serving as governor.