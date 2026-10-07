Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Cabinet raised the official US dollar exchange rate to as much as 1,520 dinars (IQD) per dollar, following an emergency recommendation by the finance minister and the governor of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI).

Under the new rates, the dollar was set at:

- 1,500 IQD per dollar for purchases from the Finance Ministry.

- 1,510 IQD per dollar for sales to banks.

- 1,520 IQD per dollar for sales by banks and non-bank financial institutions to end users.

The decision raises the official end-user rate by 20,000 IQD per $100, from the previous 132,000 IQD per $100 to 152,000.

Read more: Why Iraq's dinar keeps sliding despite fresh US cash