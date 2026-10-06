Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Tuesday’s trading higher in Iraq, hovering around 163,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchange markets at 163,300 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the morning session’s 159,800 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 163,500 dinars and bought it at 162,500 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 162,850 dinars and buying prices at 162,750 dinars.

Read more: Why Iraq's dinar keeps sliding despite fresh US cash