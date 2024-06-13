USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / On Thursday, the prices of the US dollar stabilized in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

OShafaq News Agency’s correspondent reported that Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges recorded an exchange rate of 147,000 IQD per $100, maintaining the same rates observed earlier in the day.

In Baghdad’s local exchange, the selling rates stood at 148,000 IQD, and the buying rates at 146,000 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 145,600 IQD, and the buying price was 146,500 IQD per $100.