Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Energy Police set up 12 security posts to protect oil pipelines in Jurf Al-Sakhr (Jurf Al-Nasr), northern Babil province, Interior Ministry spokesperson Maj. Gen. Miqdad Miri said Saturday.

Miri said the operation covered more than five kilometers of pipelines and was in its second day following the opening of the area’s new security command. The Energy Police chief, Lt. Gen. Hamid Abdullah Ibrahim, supervised the operation on site.

A commando regiment used specialized machinery to open an access road alongside the pipelines, allowing security units to move through the rugged terrain. The regiment also established a headquarters, and the posts were placed roughly 500 meters apart to monitor the pipeline corridor, Miri said.