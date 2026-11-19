Shafaq News- Baghdad

Kataib Hezbollah Secretary-General Abu Hussein Al-Hamidawi instructed his fighters to resume normal duties following a period of heightened alert, pledging to resolve differences with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi through private channels as tensions persist over Jurf Al-Sakhr, southwest of Baghdad.

In a statement, Al-Hamidawi urged members to continue strengthening their military capabilities, upgrading equipment, and improving combat readiness through specialized training.

He praised the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) for their solidarity with Kataib Hezbollah and commended Iraqi security personnel for opposing any confrontation that could benefit the group's “enemies,” a term Iran-aligned factions commonly use to refer to Israel and the United States.

Al-Hamidawi also thanked Badr Organization leader Hadi Al-Amiri, PMF Chairman Falih Al-Fayyadh, PMF Chief of Staff Abdul Aziz Al-Muhammadawi, known as Abu Fadak, and Iranian Quds Force Commander Esmail Qaani for their efforts and concern over preventing bloodshed.

This is a developing story…