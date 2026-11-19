Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ali Al-Zaidi on Thursday ordered the reopening of all closed roads in Jurf Al-Nasr (Jurf Al-Sakhr), stressing that the Iraqi Army and other security forces would assert state authority throughout Iraqi territory in accordance with the Constitution and the law.

Al-Zaidi issued the directives during a meeting with the commander of the Joint Operations Command headquarters in Jurf Al-Nasr and his deputy, attended by the interior minister and the director of the office of the commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

The prime minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to protecting citizens' lives and interests in all parts of Iraq and preventing violations or infringements on public and private rights.

Iraq's security forces operate as one unified body, with their different branches and formations working together in a coordinated and complementary manner, al-Zaidi said.

Earlier in the day, Al-Zaidi ordered the formation of a unified security command in Jurf Al-Sakhr (Jurf Al-Nasr), bringing Iraqi Army, Federal Police, and Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) units under its authority starting at 6:00 a.m. on November 20, 2026, according to Sabah Al-Numan, spokesperson for the commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

Under the order, Lt. Gen. Ahmed Hatem Hamid will lead the new command, which will operate under the Federal Police. Maj. Gen. Hussein Ali Nassif will serve as deputy for defense affairs, while Uday Abdul-Aimma Mushab will oversee PMF affairs.