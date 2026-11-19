Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi lawmaker Hassan Shaker Al-Kaabi, of the Badr parliamentary bloc led by Hadi al-Ameri, said on Thursday that he plans to follow up on official procedures to formally recognize the name "City of Victory" (Madinat Al-Nasr) instead of "Jurf al-Sakhr."

Babil Provincial Council first voted to rename the subdistrict "Jurf al-Nasr" on October 28, 2014, during a session held in the area after its recapture from ISIS. The decision was intended to commemorate the victory by Iraqi security forces and the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF). On August 24, 2026, the provincial council unanimously voted to change the name again, from "Jurf al-Nasr" to "City of Victory."

Al-Kaabi told Shafaq News that the council had approved both name changes with the consent of the members present at the time, adding that the new designation had been in use since then. He attributed the failure to publish the renaming decision in the Iraqi Official Gazette and to complete its approval by federal authorities to a possible administrative error or a lack of follow-up by the provincial council at the time.

The lawmaker added that he intends to formally address Babil Provincial Council to follow up with government departments and relevant ministries, noting that “some state institutions continue to use the name Jurf al-Sakhr despite the council's previous votes to change it.”

Regarding the return of displaced residents, Al-Kaabi said all areas of Jurf al-Nasr had been liberated from ISIS and maintained that no territory remained outside state control. His assertion comes as the federal government moves to restructure security in the area, where Shafaq News has reported that Kataib Hezbollah controls security in parts of the district.

Jurf al-Sakhr, now commonly known as Jurf al-Nasr, lies in northwestern Babil province and administratively belongs to Al-Musayyib district. It is located about 13 kilometers north of the district center and 60 kilometers southwest of Baghdad, stretching along the western bank of the Euphrates River. Its location linking central and southern provinces with Iraq's western regions gives it geographic and security significance.

Historical references indicate that the subdistrict was established in 1932 and administratively reinstated in 1992 after being abolished by a republican decree in 1987.

The original name, Jurf al-Sakhr, reportedly refers to the numerous rocky outcrops obstructing sections of the Euphrates River in the area's northern reaches.