Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Security Forces arrested the director-general of the Oil Pipelines Company, Ali Abdul Karim Al-Moussawi, over judicial statements concerning alleged oil smuggling operations in Jurf al-Sakhr, a security source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

The arrest followed statements made before the judiciary acknowledging the existence of smuggling operations in Jurf al-Sakhr, the source added.

For more than a week, Jurf al-Sakhr, a subdistrict north of Babil province, has been at the center of a political and security dispute after intelligence reports alleged oil smuggling from pipelines running through the area, which is controlled by Kataib Hezbollah. The group has denied the allegations.

Tensions between Kataib Hezbollah and Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi escalated into a military buildup after Al-Zaidi ordered an Anti-Terrorism Service force to deploy to the area and assume security responsibilities. Additional forces were subsequently sent to reinforce the deployment.

Earlier in the day, Al-Zaidi ordered the formation of a unified security command in Jurf Al-Sakhr (Jurf Al-Nasr), bringing Iraqi Army, Federal Police, and Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) units under its authority starting at 6:00 a.m. on November 20, 2026, according to Sabah Al-Numan, spokesperson for the commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

Under the order, Lt. Gen. Ahmed Hatem Hamid will lead the new command, which will operate under the Federal Police. Maj. Gen. Hussein Ali Nassif will serve as deputy for defense affairs, while Uday Abdul-Aimma Mushab will oversee PMF affairs.