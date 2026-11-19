Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi has ordered the formation of a unified security command in Jurf Al-Sakhr (Jurf Al-Nasr), bringing Iraqi Army, Federal Police, and Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) units under its authority starting at 6:00 a.m. on November 20, 2026, Sabah Al-Numan, spokesperson for the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, said on Thursday.

Under the order, Lt. Gen. Ahmed Hatem Hamid will lead the new command, which will operate under the Federal Police. Maj. Gen. Hussein Ali Nassif will serve as deputy for defense affairs, while Uday Abdul-Aimma Mushab will oversee PMF affairs.

The command will comprise one Iraqi Army brigade, one Federal Police brigade, two PMF brigades, and an Energy Police regiment tasked with protecting oil pipelines, operating across Jurf Al-Nasr’s administrative boundaries in coordination with Babil Police and the Karbala, Al-Anbar, and Baghdad Operations Commands.

Iraq’s Supreme Committee for Security Sector Reform approved on Wednesday replacing forces stationed in Jurf Al-Sakhr with units selected by the commander-in-chief and assigning the Energy Police to protect the oil pipeline. A document issued by Al-Zaidi’s office and obtained by Shafaq News earlier that day outlined plans to deploy joint forces across the district, dividing security responsibilities between Iraqi Army and PMF units, including areas bordering the Karbala Operations Command’s jurisdiction.

Read more: Why Jurf Al-Sakhr remains beyond Baghdad's full control