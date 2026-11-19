Shafaq News- Damascus

Three US Boeing CH-47 Chinook helicopters flew over the western Damascus countryside near the Lebanese border on Thursday, after conducting aerial maneuvers over Lebanon’s Keserwan and Jbeil highlands, multiple security sources told Shafaq News.

The helicopters took off from President René Mouawad Airport, also known as Qlayaat Airport, in northern Lebanon’s Akkar region, where US special forces carried out field exercises involving simulated landing operations, according to the sources.

Neither the US military nor the Lebanese Army has commented on the reported exercises.

The Lebanese Army previously announced live-fire drills involving medium and heavy weapons in Jbeil’s Aqoura area from November 5 to 25, without mentioning US participation.