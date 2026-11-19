Shafaq News- Erbil

European linguists and researchers have gathered at the University of Kurdistan Hewlêr in Erbil for a conference aimed at strengthening the Kurdish language’s academic standing and recognition in scientific and educational institutions.

“This is the first conference of its kind to examine the Kurdish language’s academic standing,” Ergin Opengin, an applied linguistics lecturer at the university, told Shafaq News. “It will be held annually, bringing together linguists specializing in living languages to compare their academic status with that of Kurdish and explore its future development.”

The program features 14 research papers examining Kurdish alongside Switzerland’s national languages, Scots, and other European languages.

Noting that English’s dominance in science and technology has not prevented countries from preserving their native languages, Opengin said Kurdish could similarly protect its identity and academic position, particularly in the Kurdistan Region, with its diverse religious and linguistic communities, adding that the language currently faces no threat to its existence.

Although the university uses English as its language of instruction, it has introduced measures to help students maintain proficiency in Kurdish and Arabic alongside English, he added.

Read more: Kurdish language: Kurdistan is bridging dialects to preserve heritage?