Third Kurdistan Educational Forum focuses on AI and digital learning

Shafaq News - Erbil

On Thursday, the third Kurdistan Educational Forum opened in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, drawing academics, teachers, and students from inside and outside Iraq.

Organized annually by the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Ministry of Education, this year’s forum centered on the theme “Interactive Digital Learning and Artificial Intelligence in Education.”

The event highlighted the latest educational innovations and academic practices, while exploring strategies for integrating technology and artificial intelligence into learning.

It also featured research papers and professional studies presented in Kurdish, Arabic, and English, alongside panel discussions on curriculum development and methods to improve teaching efficiency.

Sessions further addressed contemporary educational needs and explored ways to expand learning opportunities for students in schools and universities across the Region.