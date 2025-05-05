Iraq's Electoral Commission denies AI use on Election Day

Shafaq News/ No AI technologies will be used by the electoral hardware during the voting process on election day, Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) denied on Monday.

The clarification came after Hassan Hadi Zayer, a member of IHEC’s media team, had indicated that the Commission would employ AI technologies in its verification devices. These include the ability to recognize the official stamp and markings on ballot papers, distinguish between invalid, unstamped, and excluded votes, and execute rapid statistical analyses.

Iraq is scheduled to hold provincial elections on November 11, following the recent decision by the Iraqi Council of Ministers.