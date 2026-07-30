Erbil education forum draws 200+ exhibitors

Shafaq News- Erbil

More than 200 educational institutions, companies, and service providers are participating in the Kurdistan Education Forum and fifth MEETS Iraq exhibition, which opened in Erbil on Thursday.

Kurdistan Regional Government Education Minister Alan Hama Saeed said that the event, which runs through August 2 at the Erbil International Fairground, includes 120 companies, 30 schools, 10 universities, 15 institutes, and 60 service providers from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and other Iraqi provinces, alongside participants from China, Canada, the United Kingdom, Turkiye, and France.

Held under the theme “Contemporary Education, Skills, and Quality,” the forum aims to review education policies, identify sector needs and shortcomings, and improve teaching and learning, according to the minister.