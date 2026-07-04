Kindergarten costs devour Iraqi household salaries

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Kindergarten costs in Baghdad are consuming an increasing share of household incomes, with some families now paying more than 600,000 dinars ($456) a month for tuition, transport, and meals, Shafaq News learned on Saturday.

In several private kindergartens in Al-Karkh district, monthly tuition for mid-range services starts at around 200,000 dinars ($152), excluding transport costs ranging between 75,000-150,000 dinars ($57-114), depending on distance. Once uniforms, meals, and activities are included, total monthly expenses in some cases surpass 550,000 dinars ($418).

“Each child was supposed to cost 200,000 dinars ($152),” a mother of two recalled, describing how expectations shifted after enrollment. “The total ended up exceeding 800,000 dinars ($608).”

Noting that additional charges for events and activities are introduced regularly, with participation sometimes linked to payment, she explained that uniforms and learning materials must be purchased directly from the kindergarten at prices above market rates, while outside purchases are not accepted.

A government employee, Sara Hassan, told Shafaq News that most of her salary now goes toward kindergarten expenses. With both parents working full-time and no nearby family support, she enrolled her child in a nearby private facility.

Hassan explained that uniform costs are nearly double market prices, while transport, food, and recurring activity fees continue to increase financial pressure.

Kindergarten fees vary widely across Baghdad. In parts of Al-Rusafa, monthly payments can start at around 50,000 dinars ($38), while in several Al-Karkh areas they rise several times higher depending on services provided.

Some parents, however, point to stronger educational outcomes in higher-fee institutions. A father who enrolled his two-year-old son in a kindergarten in Al-Mansour district reported visible progress after one year. “He started recognizing letters, writing, and repeating English and French words,” he observed, adding that behavior and daily habits also improved.

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By contrast, other parents describe limited benefits in lower-cost kindergartens.

A mother from Zafaraniya recounted that her daughter spent a year in a local kindergarten without gaining basic skills. In some cases, she noted, the child returned home with unfamiliar expressions and behaviors.

After raising concerns with the administration without change, she withdrew her daughter and placed her in informal care with a neighbor who works as a teacher, citing noticeable improvements in behavior and early learning since the switch.

Government kindergartens remain limited in capacity and coverage. A father of two, Emad Saeed, pointed out that many neighborhoods rely on a single public facility, often insufficient for demand.

“They do not accept children under four,” he explained, adding that working hours end at 1 p.m. local time, while most government employees finish later in the day.

The Ministry of Education has previously set fees for government kindergartens at 50,000 dinars ($38) upon registration and 25,000 dinars ($19) per month for nursery-level children. Private kindergarten fees, however, remain unregulated.

A ministry spokesperson, Karim Al-Sayyid, clarified that pricing for private kindergartens falls outside the ministry’s oversight and varies by location, noting that families retain the freedom to choose the kindergarten that best fits their needs.

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