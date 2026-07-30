Egypt confirms drone strike on gas vessels

Shafaq News- Cairo

A drone caused fires aboard two gas vessels at Egypt’s Damietta Port on July 29, the Egyptian Cabinet confirmed on Thursday, following “preliminary investigations.”

Authorities extinguished the fires without casualties, while no group has claimed responsibility, according to the Cabinet.

Maritime security firm Ambrey earlier reported that at least one drone struck the US-owned floating storage vessel Energos Winter. Reuters, citing trading sources, identified Gaslog Salem as the second vessel and reported that the fire spread to it.