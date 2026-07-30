Houthi leader killed in US-Saudi strikes in Iraq

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Mohammed Khalid al-Ayyashi, a commander in Yemen’s Houthi movement (Ansarallah), was killed in the July 29 joint US-Saudi airstrikes on sites of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Saudi news outlets Al-Arabiya quoted unnamed sources.

Al-Ayyashi, according to the broadcaster, died alongside several advisers from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), whose bodies were transferred to the Iranian capital, Tehran.

Houthi official Ahmed algunaid announced al-Ayyashi’s death on X, attributing it to a Saudi strike, without providing further details.

بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَنِ الرَّحِيمقال تعالى: {وَلَا تَحسَبَنَّ الَّذِينَ قُتِلُوا فِي سَبِيلِ اللَّهِ أَموَاتَاً بَل أَحياۤءٌ عِندَ رَبِّهِم يُرزَقُونَ} صدق الله العظيم ببالغ الحزن والأسى، وبقلوبٍ يملؤها الإيمان بعظمة الجــ،ـهاد وكــ.ـرامة الشهــ،ـادة، تلقينا نبأ استشــ،ـهاد… pic.twitter.com/yQIbR1RgVH — أحمد الجنيد | Ahmed A. Algunaid (@ahmedalgunaid) July 29, 2026

The New York Times, citing a US official, reported on Wednesday that strikes in Iraq also killed about 20 Iranian advisers, including IRGC members and technical advisers. Iran's Mehr news agency separately said that four IRGC members had been killed in the strikes.

The PMF put its preliminary toll at 20 members killed and 32 wounded in strikes across seven provinces.