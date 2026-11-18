Shafaq News- Baghdad

Economic concerns are growing in Iraq over the potential consequences of closing some border crossings with Iran or reducing their operations, as the domestic market relies heavily on Iranian goods and products, with no available alternatives capable of meeting demand in comparable quantities, quality, and prices.

The potential impact extends beyond trade and market activity to production sectors that depend on imported raw materials, as well as concerns over gas and electricity supplies. Meanwhile, domestic industry continues to face administrative and procedural obstacles that hinder the establishment of new projects and the expansion of production.

These concerns come amid rapidly evolving developments surrounding border traffic between Iraq and Iran. On November 7, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein revealed that the United States had asked Iraq to close all border crossings with Iran except two, adding that Baghdad was holding discussions with Washington over the request.

On November 10, the Al-Sheeb border crossing reopened, while authorities announced that the Mandali crossing would be temporarily closed starting November 13 for technical work and maintenance.

The earlier closure of Al-Sheeb disrupted commercial shipments and drove up the prices of some vegetables in local markets, highlighting the Iraqi market's vulnerability to disruptions in border traffic, particularly given the difficulty of transporting certain goods through alternative routes and the higher costs involved.

Border crossings between Iraq and Iran are spread across several official entry points in federal governorates and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), in addition to unofficial crossing points, making the regulation of trade and cross-border movement more complicated.

Economic Impact of Border Closures

Economic expert Hilal Al-Taan cautioned that closing Iraq's border crossings with Iran could affect domestic markets and trade, warning that prolonged restrictions could drive up the prices of various goods and food products, increase import and transportation costs, and disrupt gas and electricity supplies.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Al-Taan said closing several crossings could have significant economic and commercial consequences, particularly if the closures were comprehensive or lasted for an extended period.

“The annual trade between Iraq and Iran ranges between $15 billion and $18 billion, making Iran one of Iraq's main trading partners,” he estimated, noting that an additional $4 billion is related to imports of Iranian gas.

The main potential consequences include higher prices for vegetables, fruits, food products, dairy products, construction materials, household and consumer goods, and raw materials used in manufacturing, Al-Taan explained. “The impact could be more pronounced in Iraq's central and southern provinces.”

He added that seeking alternative markets and suppliers would increase import and transportation costs while reducing commercial activity in border governorates. Any disruption to Iranian gas supplies could also affect Iraq's gas and electricity provision.

According to Al-Taan, neighboring countries could replace a significant portion of Iranian products but would not be able to provide immediate or complete alternatives. Turkiye is the most readily available alternative in terms of land transportation, he said, while diversifying import sources would require time and commercial and logistical arrangements.

He stressed the need to prepare alternative supply routes in advance and adopt a clear, rapid trade policy to minimize potential losses.

Traders Question Alternative Supplies

Trader Haider Al-Hassani told Shafaq News that some border crossings with Iran remain officially open but face operational difficulties that hinder imports. “Transporting goods through other countries is not an easy alternative,” he said, because of higher freight charges and additional costs.

According to Al-Hassani, some goods enter Iraq through Jordan at lower prices but are sometimes of inferior quality and performance. This leaves importers facing difficult choices between price and specifications, making the replacement of Iranian products dependent not only on cost but also on the availability of comparable quality.

He explained that higher customs duties had pushed up commodity prices and discouraged some consumers from purchasing certain goods.

Border closures and delays involving trucks have also caused additional losses for traders. Even after crossings reopen, delayed shipments take longer to reach customers, some of whom may refuse delivery or turn to other traders to meet their needs, he added.

Al-Hassani also cautioned that continued disruptions, combined with a lack of domestic alternatives and limited expansion of factories and industrial facilities, “could worsen shortages of certain goods in Iraqi markets and drive prices higher.”

Bureaucratic Obstacles to Domestic Industry

An importer, who requested anonymity, told Shafaq News that complicated administrative procedures and government bureaucracy were major obstacles to establishing local industrial projects.

“I tried to obtain a license to establish a factory producing disposable travel-related products but was unable to complete the process because of bureaucratic hurdles and excessive and unreasonable requirements,” he noted, stressing that these obstacles prevented the factory from opening and made importing products from abroad a more practical option than investing in an industrial project inside Iraq, despite the costs and challenges associated with imports.

MP Cites Political and Security Considerations

Lawmaker Jamal Kochar said border closures could be linked to specific problems, including smuggling and other violations, as well as political and security circumstances that might prompt the government to take such measures.

In an interview with Shafaq News, he predicted that tensions between the United States and Iran could also involve pressure on Baghdad to close certain crossings or reduce their operations. Such decisions, he said, depend on the government's assessment of surrounding circumstances and its evaluation of the situation.

Kochar acknowledged that closing the crossings would inevitably have negative consequences for trade and imports but stressed that “the government was responsible for assessing the circumstances, weighing potential risks, and making the necessary decisions.”