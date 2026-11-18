Shafaq News- Damascus

The Israeli military fired ten illumination flares over the villages of Briqa and Bir Ajam in central Quneitra countryside in southern Syria, a Shafaq News correspondent reported on Wednesday evening.

Earlier in the day, Israeli forces fired gunshots from the western Tal al-Ahmar military position toward the eastern hill and surrounding areas near the town of Kodna in southern Quneitra countryside, the correspondent reported.

Meanwhile, Israeli drones flew over the village of Jamla in western Daraa countryside.

Israeli forces committed at least 89 violations across Syria's Quneitra, Daraa, Damascus, Rural Damascus, Suwayda, and Homs governorates between November 1 and 7, 2026, according to the Sijil Documentation Center.