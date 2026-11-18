Shafaq News- Hormuz

Three oil tankers caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz after striking naval mines, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the IRGC said the three tankers had been operating in a restricted area east of the strait “in violation of regulations,” adding that the vessels ignored warnings from the Iranian Army's naval forces and switched off their navigation systems before hitting the mines. “The explosions caused fires aboard the three tankers and brought them to a standstill.”

Any passage through the Strait of Hormuz is conditional on compliance with regulations set by Iran's armed forces, completing the required coordination, using approved shipping routes, and keeping tracking and navigation systems operational, The IRGC stressed.