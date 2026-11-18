Shafaq News- Middle East

Senior US and Israeli commanders met on Wednesday to review how their forces would respond together to regional threats, the Israeli military stated.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Adm. Brad Cooper, visiting Israel as part of a regional tour, led the assessment with Israeli military Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir. Israel’s heads of operations, planning, military intelligence and the air force took part, alongside senior officers from both militaries. The talks aimed to deepen strategic and operational cooperation and strengthen joint readiness for a range of scenarios, according to the Israeli military.

Cooper and Zamir then met Mossad director Roman Gofman at Israeli military headquarters in Tel Aviv.

A week before the meeting, Israel’s public broadcaster, Kan, reported that CENTCOM had told Israeli military representatives in the United States to prepare for a possible resumption of fighting with Iran. CENTCOM dismissed the report as “mere speculation.”

Gofman visited Washington last week and urged the Trump administration to join Israel in new strikes on Iran. According to Reuters, he met CIA Director John Ratcliffe and US special envoy Steve Witkoff and shared Israeli intelligence on Iran, which one source said concerned its nuclear program.

A White House official also told Reuters that President Donald Trump considers economic pressure on Iran “devastating,” making major combat operations unnecessary, while keeping all options open to ensure Tehran never obtains a nuclear weapon. Israel’s Channel 12 reported that Israel is weighing military action against Iran in the coming days.

Israeli military intelligence also assesses that Lebanon’s Hezbollah would very likely join any renewed war with Iran and resume attacks on northern Israel.

Earlier, US forces struck an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) missile site on Iran’s Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, after Iran said it had targeted a US radar installation in Bahrain. Iran’s army also said its drones hit Patriot air defense systems at Kuwait’s Ali Al-Salem Air Base, while Bahrain and Kuwait said they intercepted incoming attacks.

Reuters, citing two Gulf sources, reported that Gulf states warned US President Donald Trump that renewed war could trigger Iranian retaliation against their infrastructure.