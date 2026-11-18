Shafaq News- Sanaa/ Riyadh

Yemen's armed forces, affiliated with the internationally recognized government, claimed on Wednesday that 142 Houthi commanders and fighters had been “neutralized” and 72 vehicles, armored vehicles, and other military equipment destroyed or disabled in 746 strikes over the past several hours.

Armed forces spokesperson Col. Majed Abdullah Al-Nuzaili said the strikes included 21 by warplanes, 43 by drones, 44 by rocket launchers and 638 by field artillery. They hit Houthi positions, fortifications, gatherings of commanders and fighters, vehicles and firing points.

In Taiz, in southwestern Yemen, government forces and the Popular Resistance, a pro-government volunteer force, repelled Houthi attacks and infiltration attempts on several fronts while warplanes and drones struck the group's positions, the statement said.

يواصل أبطال قواتنا المسلحة، مسنودين بالمقاومة الشعبية، أداء مهامهم القتالية ضمن عملية «فجر اليمن»، والتعامل مع تحركات مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية، واستهداف مواقعها وتجمعاتها ووسائلها القتالية في عدد من الجبهات. وخلال الساعات الماضية، نفذت قواتنا (746) غارة وعملية استهداف، شملت (21) غارة بالطيران الحربي، و(43) عملية استهداف بالطيران المسيّر، و(44) بالراجمات، و(638) بمدفعية الميدان، طالت مواقع المليشيا وتحصيناتها وتجمعات قياداتها وعناصرها وآلياتها ومصادر نيرانها، وأسفرت عن تحييد (142) من قيادات المليشيا وعناصرها الميدانية، وتدمير وإعطاب عدد (72) آلية ومدرعة ومعدات عسكرية تابعة للمليشيا. وفي تعز، تصدّى أبطال قواتنا المسلحة والمقاومة الشعبية لهجمات المليشيا ومحاولات تسللها في عدد من المحاور، بالتزامن مع استهداف مواقعها وتجمعاتها بالطيران الحربي والمسيّر، مؤكدين بصمودهم وعزيمتهم استمرار أداء واجبهم تجاه أبناء المحافظة. وفي الجبهة الشرقية للعاصمة صنعاء المتمثلة في جبهات مأرب والجوف، تخوض وحداتنا مواجهات مع المليشيا وتتعامل مع تحركاتها، وتوجه ضربات إلى تجمعاتها ومواقعها ووسائلها القتالية، فيما تواصل قواتنا في الجبهة الجنوبية التعامل مع تجمعات المليشيا وتحركاتها. وتؤكد القوات المسلحة على لحمة جميع تشكيلاتها، وحتمية إنهاء خطر المليشيا الإرهابية على المدنيين وعلى سواحل بلدنا والاستمرار في أداء واجبها الوطني تجاه شعبنا ومقدراته، ومواصلة مهامها حتى تحقيق أهداف عملية «فجر اليمن»، مع اتخاذ الاحتياطات الواجبة لحماية المدنيين والأعيان المدنية. — الناطق الرسمي للقوات المسلحة اليمنية (@spokespersonyem) November 18, 2026

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree accused Saudi Arabia of carrying out 87 air and missile strikes on civilian sites over the past 24 hours, killing and wounding civilians, in Sanaa and the provinces of Al-Jawf, Taiz, Amran, Lahj, Saada, Al-Bayda, Marib and Ibb. According to Saree, F-15 and Typhoon jets took off from the King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait and the King Fahd Air Base in Taif, while missiles were fired from Najran. He put the total number of Saudi strikes since the latest escalation began at 5,351.

شن الطيران الحربي السعودي خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية 87 غارةً جويةً وصاروخاً استهدف بها الأعيان المدنية في العاصمة صنعاء ومحافظات الجوف وتعز وعمران ولحج وصعدة والبيضاء ومأرب وإب وذلك من خلال طائرات "F-15" و "تايفون" أقلعت من قاعدتي خميس مشيط والطائف، والعدوان الصاروخي من نجران، وخلفت شهداء وجرحى من المدنيين. ليبلغ إجمالي غارات العدوان السعودي منذ بدء التصعيد على بلدِنا 5351 غارة جوية وصاروخا. — العميد/ يحيى سريع (@Yah_Saree) November 18, 2026

Read more: Houthis claim drone strikes on Saudi pipeline, radar

The Saudi-led coalition said its air defenses intercepted and destroyed two Houthi drones over Riyadh and southern Saudi Arabia, according to its official spokesperson.

التحالف: اعتراض وتدمير طائرتين مسيرتين بمنطقتي الرياض والجنوبية أطلقتهما الميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية. https://t.co/XBArGKSHe1 — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) November 18, 2026

Reuters cited two Western officials saying that Saudi Arabia is preparing for the war against the Houthis to run into next year. Saudi officials now expect the campaign to last up to six months, aiming to secure ground gains for the kingdom's Yemeni allies before any negotiations with the Houthis, the officials said on condition of anonymity.

A third source familiar with Saudi plans confirmed the accounts, and all three said a deal ending the wider war with Iran could calm the conflict in Yemen. Riyadh believes US offensive support, which President Donald Trump's administration has so far withheld, could change the course of the fighting and allow Saudi-backed forces to make the gains they want within weeks, the third source said.