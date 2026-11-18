Shafaq News- Gaza

Israeli strikes killed four Palestinians, including a child, across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, Palestinian media reported, as the Israeli military launched an operation west of the Yellow Line in central Gaza.

One Palestinian was killed in an Israeli strike on Al-Mughraqa, north of Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. Mansour Khader Nabhan, 11, died at Al-Shifa Hospital of wounds he sustained on Tuesday, when an Israeli drone struck the Bir Al-Naja area in the north of the Strip.

In Gaza City, an Israeli drone strike near the Marine Club in the city's southwest killed Thaer Ismail Al-Wadiya and wounded several others. Further south, a strike killed Fadi Nahed Rajab Ismail, 35.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, Israeli fire has killed 1,650 Palestinians and wounded 5,975 since the ceasefire took effect in October 2025. That brings the toll since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, to 74,702 killed and 176,105 wounded.

Operation In Central Gaza

The Israeli military said it had begun "a precise operation" inside the Gaza Strip, west of the Yellow Line, a boundary marking the areas Israeli troops still hold under the ceasefire. Palestinian media described the operation as the first of its kind since the ceasefire took effect.

Hamas called the operation “a flagrant violation of the ceasefire and proof that Israel is backing away from its commitments.” The group also condemned forced evacuation orders issued to residents northeast of Nuseirat, and held the Israeli government and the US administration fully responsible for the consequences. operation.

According to an Israeli military notice, the operation covers residential blocks 660, 661 and 666, northeast of Nuseirat and northwest of Bureij. Salah Al-Din Road, the main north-south route through Gaza, will stay closed to vehicles within those blocks until the operation ends, and the military has set no end date.

الاحتلال يعلن بدء عملية عسكرية وسط قطاع غزة، وسط نزوح عشرات الآلاف من العائلات مجدداً، واضطرارها لافتراش الشوارع دون مأوى أو مكان آمن. https://t.co/asZQkydEhn — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) November 18, 2026

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