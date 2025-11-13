Khosravi crossing with Iraq leads Iranian border points

Shafaq News - Qasr-e Shirin

Khosravi border crossing with Iraq led Iran’s 24 customs points in the first seven months of the Iranian year, with exports over $700 million, Mohammad Shafiee, governor of Qasr-e Shirin in Kermanshah province, revealed on Thursday.

The number of trucks passing through Khosravi increased from 400 to over 700 per day, Shafiee said, adding that plans are underway to expand commercial activity at the crossing to operate 24 hours a day.

Read more: Iran’s border trade with Iraq jumps 45%

A project to allow visitor vehicles to cross with permits (cabotage), approved by Iraq, is in the final stages of approval by Iran’s Interior Ministry and is expected to begin next month once infrastructure is ready.

Shafiee also said the government approved the reconstruction of abandoned villages in the border area, except for 11 villages under security restrictions, noting that the move aims to encourage residents to return, boost agriculture, and strengthen sustainable security along the Iraq-Iran border.