Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Gold prices fell in Baghdad but stabilized in Erbil on Thursday, hovering around 900,000 IQD per mithqal, according to a Shafaq News survey.

On Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street, 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold sold for 890,000 IQD per mithqal (five grams), with a buying price of 886,000 IQD, compared with Wednesday’s 895,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 860,000 IQD, while the buying price reached 856,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 890,000 and 900,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 860,000 and 870,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 965,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 922,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 790,000 IQD.