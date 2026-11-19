Shafaq News- Beijing

The United States, China, and Russia reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining strategic stability and international security in a joint statement after a trilateral summit between their leaders in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.

The statement said US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed on plans to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products following discussions on energy security.

On nuclear issues, the three leaders stressed that "a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought," reaffirming their commitment to continued dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation.

The statement also addressed immunity for state officials, noting that the leaders agreed that the International Criminal Court (ICC) and similar institutions should not abuse their judicial powers.

The statement followed an unprecedented summit that lasted approximately 90 minutes.

Xi described the summit as the first of its kind in history, saying it carried "great significance and marked a turning point,” adding that the three countries should work together to address global challenges and "set an example" for the rest of the world.

Trump echoed his Chinese counterpart, describing the trilateral summit as an event that was "already making history." He said the three countries bore a "special responsibility" to maintain productive dialogue.

Putin, meanwhile, stressed the responsibility of the three countries to safeguard international peace. Russia, China, and the United States could strengthen global stability if they cooperated constructively, he said.