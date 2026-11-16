Shafaq News- Beijing/ Moscow/ Washington

China confirmed Monday that President Xi Jinping will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Shenzhen, setting up the first-ever gathering of the three leaders.

The confirmation from a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson follows statements from Moscow and the White House. The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Putin had proposed a three-way meeting in an effort to negotiate an end to the four-year war in Ukraine.

The three leaders are set to meet on the sidelines of the APEC meeting in Shenzhen on Thursday. While a summit involving all three is unprecedented, they have held bilateral meetings over the years. Xi has met with Trump three times since October last year and with Putin more than 40 times since becoming president in 2013. Trump and Putin have also met in person several times, most recently during the Russian leader's visit to Alaska in August 2025.

The White House said Trump had departed Washington for a four-day trip to Asia, which also includes a stop in the Philippines.

"He [Trump] will discuss the reduction of nuclear weapons in the world, whose proliferation President Trump believes is very dangerous," White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales told reporters during a briefing call. The president will also raise the US-Israeli war against Iran during the meeting but is not expected to bring up Russia's war in Ukraine, the official added.

Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said last week that the talks in Shenzhen would continue diplomatic efforts to reach a negotiated settlement to the war in Ukraine.

China did not specify what would be discussed at the meeting between the three leaders.