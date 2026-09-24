Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping to Washington for three days of high-stakes talks on trade, Taiwan and artificial intelligence.

Xi arrived at Joint Base Andrews outside the US capital on Wednesday as the Trump administration revealed that Washington and Beijing had agreed to extend an 11-month trade deal that had provided temporary relief from steep tariffs.

Trump personally greeted Xi on arrival, marking the first time in 11 years that a US president has welcomed a foreign leader at the base, according to US media.

At the arrival ceremony, Trump and Xi, accompanied by their wives, exchanged handshakes, spoke briefly and posed for photographs as a military band played, cannons fired and a B-1 bomber flew overhead.

In a written statement afterward, Xi characterized China and the United States as partners rather than rivals, according to state-run Xinhua news agency.

“The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and making America great again can go hand in hand, complement each other and benefit the world,” he said.

Xi’s visit follows Trump’s trip to Beijing in May.

During his Washington visit, Xi is scheduled to attend a state dinner with US technology industry leaders, take part in a military ceremony at the White House and visit the National Archives, which houses historic documents including the US Constitution and Declaration of Independence.