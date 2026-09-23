Shafaq News- Kirkuk

The Kirkuk Directorate of Agriculture released 500,000 carp fry into the Little Zab River on Wednesday, in the Altun Kupri district north of the province, as part of efforts to develop fish stocks, strengthen natural resources, and support food security.

Kirkuk's Director of Agriculture, Zuhair Ali, told Shafaq News that releasing these quantities of carp fry is part of the directorate's efforts to develop fish stocks and preserve the province's water and natural resources. He added that the operation aims to increase fish stocks in the Little Zab River and encourage fish farmers to expand their activity, boosting local production and providing residents with an additional source of food.

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