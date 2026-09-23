Shafaq News- Baghdad

Egypt's exports to Iraq rose to about $122 million in the second quarter of 2026, up from $118 million in the first quarter, an increase of roughly $4 million, or 3.4%, according to Egypt's Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics.

Plastic pipes, hoses and fittings led Egypt's exports to Iraq in the quarter at about $17 million, followed by screens, projectors and television receivers at around $12 million, the data showed.

Furniture and its parts accounted for about $10 million and aromatic mixtures for around $5 million, while pharmaceuticals reached $5.7 million and sanitary towels and similar hygiene products $3.9 million, alongside other goods.