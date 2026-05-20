Putin and Xi declare ties ‘stronger than ever’ in Beijing summit

Shafaq News- Beijing

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping showcased their countries’ deepening alignment on Wednesday, calling bilateral relations ''stronger than ever.''

During talks in Beijing focused on economic cooperation and broader global tensions, Putin pointed to rising economic momentum between Russia and China, underscoring that cooperation has remained strong despite unfavorable external pressures.

“My dear friend,” Putin said. “We are truly delighted to see you. We keep in constant touch, both personally and through our aides in the government.”

In turn, Xi characterized ties with Russia as “firm,” stressing that both sides have steadily expanded political trust and strategic coordination despite ongoing challenges.

He also turned part of the discussion toward the Middle East, noting that ending the war would help stabilize global energy flows and ease pressure on the international trading system.