Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq ranked among the countries with the lowest electricity prices worldwide, with an average rate of around $0.01 per kilowatt-hour, equivalent to one US cent, according to 2026 data published by World Population Review.

Data showed that Iraq was grouped with Kyrgyzstan, Bhutan, Cuba, and Ethiopia, all recording electricity prices of approximately $0.01 per kilowatt-hour. Egypt, Sudan, Angola, and Zambia followed at around $0.02.

At the other end of the ranking, Bermuda recorded the world's highest electricity price at $0.46 per kilowatt-hour, followed by Ireland at $0.45 and the Cayman Islands at $0.42.

Italy, Germany, Belgium, and the United Kingdom each recorded approximately $0.41 per kilowatt-hour.

The list also included Switzerland at $0.37, Austria at $0.36, and Denmark, the Czech Republic, Cyprus, and the Bahamas at around $0.35 per kilowatt-hour.

Read more: Iraq's power crisis deepens: Heavy dependence on Iranian gas and limited alternatives