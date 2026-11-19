Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq looks set to be among Asia’s top seeds for the 2030 World Cup qualifiers, according to seeding projections based on the latest FIFA world rankings, which place them in Pot 1 and keep it clear of the continent’s heavyweights in the group stage.

Iraq is projected to join Japan, Iran, Australia, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates in the top pot.

Under the expected format, 36 teams will be drawn into nine groups of four, with the top two in each group advancing to the next round.

Jordan, Oman, Syria, Thailand, Palestine, China, Bahrain, Vietnam and Tajikistan are projected to make up Pot 2. Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Indonesia, North Korea, Malaysia, Kuwait, the Philippines and India are expected to fill eight of the nine places in Pot 3, with the last spot going to a preliminary-round winner. The other nine preliminary-round winners would form Pot 4.

Twenty teams are expected to fight it out for those 10 places in the preliminary round. The projected ties are Turkmenistan v Bangladesh, Yemen v Sri Lanka, Singapore v Laos, Hong Kong v Mongolia, Myanmar v Bhutan, Afghanistan v Macau, the Maldives v Brunei, Cambodia v Pakistan, Chinese Taipei v Timor-Leste, and Nepal v Guam.

The seedings and pairings are projections and have yet to be confirmed by the Asian Football Confederation.