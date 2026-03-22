Three drone strikes target PMF positions in Babil’s Jurf al-Nasr

Shafaq News- Babil

Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) positions in Jurf al-Nasr (Jurf al-Sakhar), north of Iraq’s Babil province, came under three consecutive airstrikes on Sunday, the provincial Media Crisis Unit announced.

In several statements, the unit indicated that a drone strike initially targeted sites in the area, followed by two additional strikes within minutes. The final attack hit the Martyrs Checkpoint, according to local sources.

The three strikes caused no casualties, as the positions were unoccupied at the time, the unit noted.

Authorities have not issued a damage assessment or identified those responsible.

Jurf al-Nasr has experienced repeated strikes since Feb. 28, when the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran, with PMF units in the area facing recurring drone attacks that have resulted in casualties.